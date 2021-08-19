Dow closes lower for the third consecutive day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | major-indices

S&P and NASDAQ squeak out small gains

The major indices are closing mixed. 
  • The Dow is closing negative for the third day in a row. 
  • Both the S&P and NASDAQ broke losing streaks. 
  • The S&P snapped a today decline, 
  • The NASDAQ snapped a three day decline.  
  • The Russell 2000 index fell as well and has its long as losing streak since February 2000.
  • The major indices on pace for weekly losses
  • Dow S&P on track for worst week since mid June
  • NASDAQ on track for the worst week since May
the final numbers are showing:
  • Dow industrial average -66.57 points or -0.19% at 34894.12
  • S&P +5.49 points or +0.12% at 4405.76
  • Nasdaq +15.87 points or +0.11% at 14541.79
  • Russell 2000-26.36 points or -1.22% at 2132.42
