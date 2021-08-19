Dow closes lower for the third consecutive day
Technical Analysis
S&P and NASDAQ squeak out small gainsThe major indices are closing mixed.
- The Dow is closing negative for the third day in a row.
- Both the S&P and NASDAQ broke losing streaks.
- The S&P snapped a today decline,
- The NASDAQ snapped a three day decline.
- The Russell 2000 index fell as well and has its long as losing streak since February 2000.
- The major indices on pace for weekly losses
- Dow S&P on track for worst week since mid June
- NASDAQ on track for the worst week since May
the final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average -66.57 points or -0.19% at 34894.12
- S&P +5.49 points or +0.12% at 4405.76
- Nasdaq +15.87 points or +0.11% at 14541.79
- Russell 2000-26.36 points or -1.22% at 2132.42