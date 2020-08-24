Dow gets within 100 points to the unchanged for 2020 level

Is there a run up before the close?

The Dow is leading the way for the major indices. The index is currently up 319 points or 1.14% at 28249. The high price reached 28261.82. That got the price within 100 points of the end of 2019 closing level of 28358.44.













PS the run from the high in February to the low in March took the index down 38.4%.





The S&P index is on track for another record close. The index is up 30.85 points or 0.90% at 3427.64. The S&P index is currently up 6.04% on the year







The NASDAQ index is also on target for a new record close. It is currently up 55 points or 0.48% at 11365.60. The NASDAQ index is currently up 26.61% for the year.

