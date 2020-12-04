Dow Jones and S&P reach all time new highs

NASDAQ index remains short of yesterday's all-time high price level





The S&P index reached a high price of 3687.96. That took out the high price from yesterday at 3682.73.





For the Dow industrial average it took out its all-time high price at 30116.51. The high price today ticked up to 30116.86.





For the NASDAQ index, the high price reached 12439.02 yesterday. The high price today could only get up to 12432.508 so far.

the S&P index and the Dow industrial average has now reached all time high price levels.