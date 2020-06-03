Dow moves up over 500 points

Gain of close to 2% for the 30 industrial stocks





Boeing continues to lead the way with an oversize gain of 12.57%. Also rising sharply is:

American Express, +5.84%



Raytheon technologies, +5.76%



J.P. Morgan, +5.54%



Bank of America, +4.79%



DuPont, +4.41%



Exxon Mobil, +4.06%

on the downside today despite the large moved to the upside includes:

United health, -0.71%



Home Depot, -0.57%



Intel, -0.45%



Johnson & Johnson, -0.41%



Walmart, -0.28%



Pfizer, -0.19%

Microsoft is near unchanged today at +0.04 percent

The Dow industrial average has moved up over 500 points. Currently trades at 26244.84 up 502.58 points or 1.96%. The high price extended to 26250.67.