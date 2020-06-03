Dow moves up over 500 points

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow

Gain of close to 2% for the 30 industrial stocks

The Dow industrial average has moved up over 500 points. Currently trades at 26244.84 up 502.58 points or 1.96%. The high price extended to 26250.67.

Boeing continues to lead the way with an oversize gain of 12.57%. Also rising sharply is:
  • American Express, +5.84%
  • Raytheon technologies, +5.76%
  • J.P. Morgan, +5.54%
  • Bank of America, +4.79%
  • DuPont, +4.41%
  • Exxon Mobil, +4.06%
on the downside today despite the large moved to the upside includes:
  • United health, -0.71%
  • Home Depot, -0.57%
  • Intel, -0.45%
  • Johnson & Johnson, -0.41%
  • Walmart, -0.28%
  • Pfizer, -0.19%
Microsoft is near unchanged today at +0.04 percent
