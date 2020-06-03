Dow moves up over 500 points
Technical Analysis
Gain of close to 2% for the 30 industrial stocksThe Dow industrial average has moved up over 500 points. Currently trades at 26244.84 up 502.58 points or 1.96%. The high price extended to 26250.67.
Boeing continues to lead the way with an oversize gain of 12.57%. Also rising sharply is:
- American Express, +5.84%
- Raytheon technologies, +5.76%
- J.P. Morgan, +5.54%
- Bank of America, +4.79%
- DuPont, +4.41%
- Exxon Mobil, +4.06%
on the downside today despite the large moved to the upside includes:
- United health, -0.71%
- Home Depot, -0.57%
- Intel, -0.45%
- Johnson & Johnson, -0.41%
- Walmart, -0.28%
- Pfizer, -0.19%
Microsoft is near unchanged today at +0.04 percent