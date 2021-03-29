Dow posts a record close. Nasdaq underperforms.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Russell 2000 falls -2.8%

The Dow is closing at a record close. The Nasdaq lagged with the Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks taking it on the chin.  

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index fell -3.35 points or -0.08% at 3971.19
  • Nasdaq fell -79.07 points or -0.60% at 13059.64
  • Dow rose 98.43 points or 0.3% at 33171.31
  • The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -62.8 points or -2.83% at 2158.50.
Below is a summary of him the % changes for the major global indices to start the trading week:

Global changes for equity
Yields rose with the yield curve steepening in the US today which has tended to weaken the high tech growth stocks.
  • 2 year rose 0.7 basis points to 0.140%
  • 10 year rose 3.3 basis points to 1.709%
  • 30 year rose 3.0 basis points to 2.408%



