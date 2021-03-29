Dow posts a record close. Nasdaq underperforms.

The Dow is closing at a record close. The Nasdaq lagged with the Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks taking it on the chin.

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index fell -3.35 points or -0.08% at 3971.19



Nasdaq fell -79.07 points or -0.60% at 13059.64

Dow rose 98.43 points or 0.3% at 33171.31

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -62.8 points or -2.83% at 2158.50.

Below is a summary of him the % changes for the major global indices to start the trading week:









Yields rose with the yield curve steepening in the US today which has tended to weaken the high tech growth stocks.



2 year rose 0.7 basis points to 0.140%



10 year rose 3.3 basis points to 1.709%

30 year rose 3.0 basis points to 2.408%





