Dow record close today. Closes above the 29,000 level.
Technical Analysis
S&P index and NASDAQ eked out a small gains but off highs
The down industrial average closed above the 29,000 level for the 1st time and close at a record high level. The S&P index also closed at a record level with a modest 6.21 point gain.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index +6.21 points or 0.19% at 3289.36. The high price reached 3298.66. The low extended to 3280.69
- NASDAQ index closed up 7.366 points or 0.08% at 9258.69. The hi reached 9298.824. The low extended to 9231.137
- The Dow closed at 29030.83. That was up 91.16 points or 0.31%. The high reached 29127.59. The low extended to 28897.35.