Dow, S&P closes lower for the second consecutive week. The Nasdaq rose for the week, but was lower today

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

NASDAQ index and S&P closes lower.

The US stock indices are closed for the week. The NASDAQ index was the weakest of the majors today. The Dow industrial average closed higher. The S&P was marginally lower:
  • NASDAQ index posts first weekly gain in five weeks
  • NASDAQ post the fourth negative session in five
  • Dow, S&P closed lower for the second straight week
  • Dow is of for the second consecutive day after three days of the declines to start the week
  • The Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks also rose today
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index -3.13 points or -0.08% at 4156.00. The low for the day reached 4151.72.  The high extended to 4188.72
  • NASDAQ index fell -64.75 points or -0.48% at 13470.99. The low for the day reached 13463.27. The high extended to 13616.58.
  • Dow rose 123.69 points or 0.36% at 34207.84. The low for the day reached 34121.91. The high was up a 34415.48
For the week, the the Dow was the biggest loser -0.51%. The NASDAQ gained at 0.31%. Below are the % changes of some of the major indices around the globe.  Canada's S&P/TSX index was the biggest gain or at 0.91%. The Dow was the biggest decliner for the week.

NASDAQ index and S&P closes lower.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose