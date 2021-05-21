Dow, S&P closes lower for the second consecutive week. The Nasdaq rose for the week, but was lower today

The US stock indices are closed for the week. The NASDAQ index was the weakest of the majors today. The Dow industrial average closed higher. The S&P was marginally lower:

The final numbers are showing:



S&P index -3.13 points or -0.08% at 4156.00. The low for the day reached 4151.72. The high extended to 4188.72



NASDAQ index fell -64.75 points or -0.48% at 13470.99. The low for the day reached 13463.27. The high extended to 13616.58.



Dow rose 123.69 points or 0.36% at 34207.84. The low for the day reached 34121.91. The high was up a 34415.48

For the week, the the Dow was the biggest loser -0.51%. The NASDAQ gained at 0.31%. Below are the % changes of some of the major indices around the globe. Canada's S&P/TSX index was the biggest gain or at 0.91%. The Dow was the biggest decliner for the week.