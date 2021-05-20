EURGBP and EURCHF each tests 100 hour MA

Both cross pairs moving lower today

Looking at the hourly charts of EURGBP and the EURCHF each are moving lower today and each are approaching their respective 100 hour MAs.









For the EURGBP, the 100 hour MA comes in at 0.8613. A move below would next target the 200 hour MA at 0.8604. Move below that and the sellers are more in control





For the EURCHF, the 100 hour MA comes in at 1.09746. The low just reached 1.09758 - just above that level. On a break, the pair would next target the 200 hour MA at 1.09663. Move below that, and the sellers are more in control.









Of course, the moving averages can also provide support as risk can be defined and limited against the level. So key barometer for both the buyers and sellers in both those currency pairs.