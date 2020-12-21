EUR/GBP looks towards the month's high, buyers capitalising on pound woes

EUR/GBP climbs above 0.9200 as buyers look to try and break the key trendline resistance seen at 0.9174





The price action during the session suggests that there could be more downside for the pound i.e. more upside in the pair, as we see a push towards 0.9200 with buyers taking aim at the month's high seen on 11 December at 0.9230.





Of note, the push higher now comes as buyers are testing the 0.9200 handle while also looking to keep a break above the key trendline resistance this year @ 0.9174 today.





Hold above the levels pointed out going into the close and buyers can start to perhaps take aim at the September high @ 0.9292 next. However, the caveats here being that we're getting into Christmas and year-end trading, with Brexit still yet to be resolved.





However, from a technical perspective, we are seeing buyers try to push the agenda.





The price action here is also helping to pin cable lower, trading at the lows around 1.3270 with EUR/USD getting a slight lift back towards 1.2210 from 1.2168 earlier in the session.