EURGBP races to highest level since April 22

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurgbp

Trades above May highs

The EURGBP has moved higher into the London fixing and keeps the gains. 

In the run up, the price has moved above the swing high from yesterday at 0.88054 and the May 4 high at 0.88133.  The price has moved to high of 0.8830. The next target are the swing highs from April 22 and then April 21 high at 0.88623.  

Risk is a swing area at the 0.8805-15 where there are a number of swing levels going back to April 7th.  That area is a buy area now, with stops on a break below. 

