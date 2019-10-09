EUR/JPY is trying to get going to the upside as it hits a nine-day high

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | eurjpy

EUR/JPY rises above 118.00

Risk trades are strong today and that's helping to lift EUR/JPY.

The pair is the top performer today in percentage terms and is down a 67 pip climb to 118.00, just off the highs of the day.

The pair is trying to form a base above 117.00 after several weeks of selling from the Sept high of 120.00.

Given all the worries about global growth, trade and the eurozone economy, I'm impressed to see the pair at a nine-day high.

