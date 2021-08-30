European indices close mostly higher

Spain's Ibex lower

The major European indices are closing mostly higher.. The exception is the Spain's Ibex which is trading down about -0.6%.







The provisional closes are showing:



German DAX, +0.2%



France's CAC, +0.2%



Spain's Ibex, -0.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged

The UK markets are closed for the summer bank holiday. Remember next Monday will be a holiday in the US in observance of Labor Day.







In the forex market, the CAD is the strongest of the majors, while the CHF is the weakest. The USD is mostly higher with most of the gains in the USDCHF (+0.50%).











A look at other markets currently shows:



Spot gold down $6.40 -0.36% at $1810.10.

Spot silver is down seven cents -0.26% at $23.92.

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.16 or 0.23% $68.90



Bitcoin is down $782 at $48,026







US stocks are on pace for record closes and the S&P and NASDAQ index. The Dow industrial average is getting closer to its all-time high close at 35625.41. It currently trades at 35495.





Dow +39.74 points or 0.11% 35495



S&P index up 26.02 points or 0.58% at 4535.33



NASDAQ index up 129.7 points or 0.86% at 15259.25





Consumer durables, healthcare, technology, and real estate are leading the way to the upside. Financials, energy, industrials are the laggards in trading today.

In the US debt market, yields are lower with the tenure down -2.2 basis points at 1.2900%. The high yield reach 1.316%.