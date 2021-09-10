European indices end the day mostly lower

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

The UK FTSE 100 is the exception. Major indices are lower for the week

The major European indices are ending the day with mixed results:
  • German DAX, -0.1%
  • France's CAC, -0.5%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.1%
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.2%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -0.8%
For the week:
  • German DAX, -1.1%
  • France's CAC -0.5%
  • UK's FTSE 100 -1.5%
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.9%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -1.4%
a snapshot of markets as London/European traders look to exit:
  • Spot gold, $-1.56 or -0.09% at $1792.50. 
  • Spot silver is down nine cents or -0.39% the $23.93
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $1.50 or 2.25% at $69.65
  • Bitcoin is down to $1000 at $45,391
In the US stock market, the major indices are lower. Apple app market news is weighing on its stock which is currently down around 2%.
  • Dow Jones -108 points or -0.31% at 34771.95
  • S&P index is down -9.6 points or -0.21% of 4483.68
  • NASDAQ is down -13.66 points or -0.09% at 15232

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose