European major indices close higher for the 3rd consecutive day

In other markets as European traders look to exit:

Spot gold is trading down $14 or -0.74% $1863.30



Spot silver is trading down $-0.05 for -0.22% at $24.18.



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.73 or 1.69% of $42.06



In the US stock market the major indices are all higher on the day with the NASDAQ outperforming (after 2 days of underperforming and moving lower):



S&P index up 26.28 points or 0.74% at 3571.83



NASDAQ index up 174.2 points or 1.51% at 11727.67



Dow industrial average up 72.5 points or 0.26% at 29496

The US treasury market is close today in observance of Veterans Day.







In the forex market, the NZD remains the strongest of the major currencies after the RBNZ said they did not think that rates would need to go much lower. The GBP is the weakest of the majors.









