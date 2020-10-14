European major indices end the session with mixed results

The European stock markets are closed and the results are mixed. The provisional closes are showing:



S&P index -2.84 points or -0.08% at 3509.30



NASDAQ index -10.38 points or -0.09% at 11853.42



Dow industrial average -34.6 points or -0.12% at 28645.98



spot gold is trading up $18.09 or 0.96% at $1909.54



spot silver is up $0.29 or 1.22% $24.43



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.78 or 1.94% at $40.99



In the forex market, the USD has moved lower against all the major currencies (near unchanged vs. the CAD). It is the weakest of the majors. The GBP has extended its move to the upside in the NY session. It is the strongest currency by far today.

