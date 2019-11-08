European major indices give back a little to end the week
Technical Analysis
Euro Stoxx index falls for the first time in 5 days
The Euro Stoxx 600 index rose for the last 5 trading days and in the process moved to the highest level since 2015. That string was broken today. The Euro Stoxx index fell by -0.4%.
Most of the other indices in Europe also saw modest declines. The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, -0.5%
- France's CAC, -0.2%
- UK's FTSE, -0.6%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.1%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.1%
For the week, the provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, +2%
- France's CAC, +2%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.8%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.5%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.5%
In the European debt market, yields are ending the session mixed.