European major indices give back a little to end the week

Euro Stoxx index falls for the first time in 5 days

The Euro Stoxx 600 index rose for the last 5 trading days and in the process moved to the highest level since 2015. That string was broken today. The Euro Stoxx index fell by -0.4%.

Most of the other indices in Europe also saw modest declines. The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -0.5%
  • France's CAC, -0.2%
  • UK's FTSE, -0.6%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.1%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.1%
For the week, the provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, +2%
  • France's CAC, +2%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.8%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.5%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.5%
In the European debt market, yields are ending the session mixed. 

