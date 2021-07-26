European major indices mostly higher. German Dax the exception

The provisional closes are showing

German DAX, -0.4%

France's CAC, +0.1%



UK's FTSE 100, unchanged



Spain's Ibex +0.7%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.5%



Looking at the forex market as London/European traders head toward the close for the day shows, the GBP remains the strongest of the majors, while the USD is the weakest. The USD has moved lower in the early North American session.











Looking at the US stock market, the major indices are modestly higher. Recall the major indices are closed at record levels on Friday.



Dow is up 26 points or 0.08% of 35,089

S&P is up 5.26 points or 0.12% of 4417.03



NASDAQ is near unchanged at 14,837.32

In the US debt market, yields are mixed/little changed:













