Spain Ibex and Italys FTSE MIB is lower

The major European stock indices are ending the Friday session mostly higher:

German Dax, +0.5%

France's CAC, +0.7%

UKs FTSE, +0.9%

Spain's Ibex -0.7%

Italy's FTSE MIB, also fell by -0.3% For the week, the major indices are higher:

German Dax, _1.3%

France's CAC, +1.1%

UK FTSE, +0.55%

Spain's Ibex, +0.5%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.8%





In the benchmark 10 year notes today, yields are also ending mixed with investors shunning the "riskier" southern countries (Spain, Italy and Portugal) and buying the more northern countries (German, France and UK)