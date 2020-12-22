European share recover from yesterday's tumble

German Dax up 1.35%. France's Cac up 1.45%.

Yesterday, the major European indices all fell sharply:

German DAX, -2.8%



France's CAC, -2.4%



UK's FTSE 100, -1.8%



Spain's Ibex, -2.8%



Today, there has been a recovery elderly some of the declines. The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +1.35%



France's CAC, +1.49%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.63%



Spain's Ibex, +1.85%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.9%

as London/European traders look to exit, a snapshot of other markets shows:

spot gold, $-10.38 or -0.55% $1866.50.



Spot silver down $0.63 or -2.41% at $25.54.

WTI crude oil futures $-0.66 or -1.36% of $47.31

in the US stock market, the major indices have turned negative after rising earlier:



S&P index is down -11.65 points or -0.32% 3683.01



NASDAQ index is down 17 points or -0.14% 12724



Dow is down 165 points or -0.55 presented 30052.6 in the US debt market, yields are lower with the 30 year leading the way at -2.0 basis points:



2 year 0.116%, -0.4 basis points



5 year 0.365%, -1.4 basis points



10 year 0.918%, -1.6 basis points



30 year 1.653%, -2.0 basis points











In the forex, the USD is standing its moved to the upside with the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD all trading near extremes (USD higher) for the day. The GBP has taken over as the weakest of the major currencies from the NZD now.