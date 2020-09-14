European shares end the session mixed

German DAX, flat



France's CAC, +0.4%



UK's FTSE 100, flat



Spain's Ibex, +0.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.3%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with the Italian yield rising the most, while Spain yield fell the most.







A snapshot of other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows:

A snapshot of other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows:

Spot gold up $20.33 or 1.05% at $1960.89. That is just off the high price of $1960.56.

Spot silver is trading up $0.53 or 2.02% at $27.27. The high price reached $27.30 while the low extended to $26.68.

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.14 or -0.4% at $37.18.

In the US stock market, the NASDAQ composite index continues to outpace the other indices.

In the US stock market, the NASDAQ composite index continues to outpace the other indices.

NASDAQ index up 2.35% or 255 points at 11108.13. The high price reached 11118.29. The low price was at 10982.26.



S&P index is trading up 56.4 points or 1.69% at 3397.10.



Dow industrial average is up 367 points or 1.32% at 28032.40

In the US debt market yields are now mixed with modest gains or losses on the day:



2 year 0.133%, +0.6 basis points



5 year 0.254%, +0.3 basis points



10 year 0.665%, unchanged



30 year 1.412%, +0.1 basis point.



The US dollar has taken over as the weakest of the major currencies from the AUD earlier in the NY session. The greenback as reversed lower vs. the AUD (from being positive earlier in the sesssion). The USD has now moved the most vs the NZD (-0.75%). The dollar is weaker vs the GBP by -0.72% on the day.









