European shares end the session with mixed results

German DAX, -0.43%



France's CAC, -0.42%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.62%



Spain's Ibex, -0.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.3%



Portugal's PSI 20, +0.95%







In the European debt market, benchmark 10 year yields fell across the board with UK yields down the most at -2.8 basis points.







In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:

spot gold $-4.25 or -0.23% $1806.05. The high for the day reached $1813.48. The low extended to $1802.97



WTI crude oil futures fell $0.19 or -0.46% to $41.01. It's high price reached $41.18 while the low extended to $40.60. The September contract is currently down $0.21 or -0.51% of $41.19

In the forex market,

