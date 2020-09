European shares end the session with mixed results

In the forex market, the USD has taken the lead and is the strongest of the major currencies ( see the strongest and weakest from the start of the North American session by clicking here ). The GBP and AUD are the weakest. For the GBPUSD, the pair has moved back toward its 100 and 200 day moving average is 1.2720 area. The price is just below that level as I type at 1.2716.