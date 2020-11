European shares end the week with a positive day

4 of 5 days are higher for the major indices

The European shares recovered modestly from the declines seen yesterday. For the week, the major indices all closed higher. The major indices enjoyed gains in 4 of 5 days. That was the same win percentage from last week.





The provisional closes for the day show:



German DAX, +0.4%



France's CAC, +0.5%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.2%



Spain's Ibex, +1.0%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.6%



German DAX, +4.8%



France's CAC, +8.7%



UK's FTSE 100, +7%



Spain's Ibex, +13.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +6.5%

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



Spot gold is up around $14 or 0.75% at $1890.80.

Spot silver is up $0.36 or 1.51% at $24.65



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.86 or -2.1% at $40.25

In the US stock market, major indices remain higher with the Dow industrial average leading the way:

S&P index up 24.5 points or 0.69% 3561.40



NASDAQ index up 41.6 points or 0.36% at 11751.33



Dow industrial average up 239 points or 0.82% at 29320.70

In the US debt market, yields are little changed:

2 year 0.177%, unchanged



5 year 0.399%, +0.8 basis points



10 year 0.889%, +0.8 basis points



30 year 1.641%, +0.3 basis points.

In the forex, the JPY is now the straws of the majors and trades at new session lows. The GBP is closely following the JPY's gains. The weakest currency is now the CAD and trades at session highs.





For the week, the provisional closes are showing solid gains across the board: