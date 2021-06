France's CAC, and UK FTSE 100 close higher

The major European indices and the day with mixed results in an up and down session





The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -0.2%. The intraday high reached +0.32%. The low was at -0.27%



France's CAC, +0.2%. The intraday high reached +0.47%. The low was at -0.04%

UK FTSE 100 +0.4%. The intraday high reached 0.63%. The low was at -0.05%

Spain's Ibex, -0.1%. The intraday high reached +0.45%. The low extended to -0.58%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.1%. The intraday high reached +0.39%. The low extended to -0.48%

SPot gold is down $-7.20 or -0.38% at $1892.

Spot silver is down $0.26 or -0.96% at $27.62.



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.44 or 0.64% at $69.67. The high price has extended to $69.81. Recall from yesterday the high peaked at $70 even and found willing sellers. The price today is off it's lows at $68.47



Bitcoin is trading down $1760 or minus 08.0 percent at $31,730.

In other markets as European/London traders look to exit: