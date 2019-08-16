European shares have a recovery day

Solid gains for the major indices

The European stock markets are closed for the day and for the week and they are ending with solid gains after a not so solid trading week:







German DAX, +1.2%



France's CAC, +1.2%



UK's FTSE, +0.7%



Spains Ibex, +1.1% (best day in six months)



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.51%

For the week, the gains today helped to lessen the declines for the week:

German DAX, -1.2%



France's CAC, -0.4%



UK's FTSE, -1.8%



Spains Ibex, -1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged

In the 10 year note sector today yields recovered after making new all time lows this week. The yields rose by 3.0 to 7.8 basis points for the major countries today.







