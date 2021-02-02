Subscription Confirmed!
Must Read
Technical Analysis
AUDUSD bounces off trend line support
GBPUSD bounces after falling to the 61.8%. Back above 50%.
European shares have back-to-back gains to start the week
USDCHF tests swing area. Key 100 day MA looms above as well.
USDCAD moves toward swing high resistance but finds some early sellers. Can they regroup and make another push?
Forex Orders
Central Banks
Fed's Kaplan: We're not out of the woods by a longshot
SNB's Jordan: We had to intervene heavily last year to relieve pressure on Swiss franc
The Reserve Bank of Australia said today the cash rate is not expected to rise until 2024
AUD/USD dropping away after the RBA decision and statement
RBA leaves rate policy unchanged, as expected.