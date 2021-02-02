European shares have back-to-back gains to start the week

Yesterday, the German DAX led the way with a 1.4% gain. Below are the percentage changes from Monday.Today, additional gains were tacked on. The provisional closes are showing

German DAX, +1.55%



France's CAC, +1.9%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.8%



Spain Ibex +2%

Italys FTSE MIB, +1.1%

in other markets as European traders look to exit:



spot gold is trading down $22.85 or -1.23% $1837.90.



Spot silver is down -2000 $0.28 of -7.89% at $26.76



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.38 or 2.6% $54.94



the price of bitcoin is now up $1400 or 4.17% at $35,066

In the US stock market, the major indices continue to soar with the Dow industrial average leading the way with a gain of 2.0%. After the close today Amazon and alphabet will be reporting along with Chipotle, EA, Amgen, FireEye. Tomorrow, Biogen, Spotify, PayPal, Qualcomm, eBay, GrubHub, Boston Scientific are all reporting.







S&P index up 66.57 points or 1.76% at 3840



NASDAQ index up 204 points or 1.52% at 13607.91



Dow up 606 points or 2.01% at 30818. In the US debt market, yields are higher with the 10 year up 2.5 basis points at 1.104% and the 30 year up 2.4 basis points at 1.878%







The CAD remains is the strongest currency, although it has been trading in a volatile up and down action today. At one point in the NY session, the USD was the strongest, but it has reversed some of the gains. The AUD remains the weakest of the majors.







