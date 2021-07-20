Subscription Confirmed!
Technical Analysis
USDJPY moves above its 100 hour MA. 200 hour MA looms above as buyers and seller battle it out.
US stocks are trading to new session highs
EURUSD sellers making the play, but the lows for the day continue to hold
European indices rebound after yesterday's declines
Gold tumbles after test of the 200 day MA holds resistance
Forex Orders
Central Banks
Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast for 2Q GDP rises marginally to 7.6% from 7.5%
Goldman Sachs says RBA tapering of QE bond-buying to be delayed until November
AUD/USD lower on forecast the RBA might do an anti-taper (ie increase QE bond-buying, not decrease)
Westpac says the RBA might increase its QE bond-buying, not taper
PBOC held 1 and 5 year rates steady today for the 15th month in a row