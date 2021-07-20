European indices rebound after yesterday's declines

A snapshot of the forex market as London/European traders look to exit shows the CAD has overtaken the USD as the strongest of the majors. The NZD remains the weakest followed by the CHF.



Spot gold is trading down marginally at $1808.60. The high price reached $1825.80 while the low extended to $1805.35. At the high the price tested its 200 day moving average near $1824 before rotating back to the downside



Spot silver is trading down $0.26 or -1.04% $24.88

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.57 at $66.92.



Bitcoin is trading just below the $30,000 level at $29,946. It's low price reached $29,299. The high price reached $31,052

In the US debt market, yields are rebounding at the longer with the 10 year up 2.4 basis points and the 30 year up 4.5 basis points. The shorter and is lower pushing the 2-10 year spread back up to just over 100 basis points from 97.1 basis points at the close yesterday,











In the US stock market, the major indices are rebounding with the Dow industrial average leading the way with a gain close to 1.5%:

