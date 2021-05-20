European shares rebound higher in trading today

A look at the provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +1.5%



France's CAC, +1.2% (it fell -1.43% yesterday)



UK's FTSE 100, +0.9% (down -1.19% yesterday)



Spain's Ibex, +0.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.6%



In other markets as European/London traders look to exit,



Spot gold is trading up $8.29 or 0.44% at $1877.90.



Spot silver is up at $0.12 or 0.44% at $27.85



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.39 or -0.62% at $62.97



Bitcoin is rebounding by $3300 or 8.6% at $41,640

In the US debt market, yields are lower, led by a -3.2 basis point decline in the 10 year.







In the European debt market benchmark 10 year yields were also lower with the exception of a small 0.2 basis point gain in Germany.

In the European debt market benchmark 10 year yields were also lower with the exception of a small 0.2 basis point gain in Germany.









In the US stock market, the NASDAQ index is up 218 points or 1.64%, and in the process, has moved back above its 100 hour moving average at 13491. That tilts the bias more to the upside once again.







S&P index up 49.01 points or 1.19% at 4164.80



Nasdaq up 231.76 points or 1.74% 13531.02

Dow up 304 points or 0.90% 34199.23

In the forex, the a snapshot of the strongest of the weakest shows the CAD is the strongest while the USD remain the weakest of the major currencies.







