European shares recover from lows and end the session mixed

The closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.2%



France's CAC, -0.2%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.6%



Spain's Ibex, -0.4%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.3%



The session lows and for each of the major indices showed:



German DAX, -0.83% low and +0.35% high



France's CAC, -0.73% low and +0.01% high



UK's FTSE 100, -1.34% low and +0.04% high



Spain's Ibex, -1.03% low and 0.09% high



Italy's FTSE MIB -0.71% low and +0.39% high

As London/European traders look toward the exits, the US dollar is trading at session highs versus all the major currencies. It is the strongest of the majors, while the NZD and AUD are the weakest.











Looking at the changes below, the major currency pairs are at at extreme high dollar levels.













