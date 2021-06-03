European shares recover from lows and end the session mixed

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

German DAX closes at a record high for the third consecutive day

The major European indices are closing mixed but well off the session lows. The German DAX is closing at a record high for the third consecutive day, but remains below its all-time intraday high of 15685.40 reached on Tuesday.

The  closes are showing:
  • German DAX, +0.2%
  • France's CAC, -0.2%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.6%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.4%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.3%
The session lows and for each of the major indices showed:
  • German DAX, -0.83% low and +0.35% high
  • France's CAC, -0.73% low and +0.01% high
  • UK's FTSE 100, -1.34% low and +0.04% high
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.03% low and 0.09% high
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -0.71% low and +0.39% high
As London/European traders look toward the exits, the US dollar is trading at session highs versus all the major currencies. It is the strongest of the majors, while the NZD and AUD are the weakest. 

Forex
Looking at the changes below, the major currency pairs are at at extreme high dollar levels.

US dollar is at its highest level versus all the major currencies

