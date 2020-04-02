EURUSD breaks to new session lows

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

Tests the 61.8% retracement

The EURUSD is breaking to a new session low after a corrective move back to a cluster of resistance (was support from an earlier post), found sellers.  

Tests the 61.8% retracement
That area came in at 1.0887 to 1.0896. The corrective high reached just above that at 1.0899. That is a risk level for shorts now.   Stay below keeps the sellers in control. 

The fall has reached the 61.8% of the move up from the March 23 low at 1.0830. More downside momentum will look toward the 1.0800 level for the pair.   



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose