EURUSD breaks to new session lows

Tests the 61.8% retracement

The EURUSD is breaking to a new session low after a corrective move back to a cluster of resistance (was support from an earlier post), found sellers.









That area came in at 1.0887 to 1.0896. The corrective high reached just above that at 1.0899. That is a risk level for shorts now. Stay below keeps the sellers in control.





The fall has reached the 61.8% of the move up from the March 23 low at 1.0830. More downside momentum will look toward the 1.0800 level for the pair.







