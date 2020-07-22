EUR/USD extends breakout to highest level since October 2018

EUR/USD touches a high of 1.1584, its highest level since October 2018

The pair has had a bit of a choppy session in European morning trade, falling from 1.1540 to 1.1507 as the dollar firmed but is now turning things around amid a run of stops above 1.1550 in a push to 1.1580 levels.





That marks the highest level that the pair has traded since October 2018, as price action looks to keep above the January 2019 high @ 1.1570.





The euro is still running with the technical break above the key resistance region of 1.1495-00 and buyers sought to 'buy the dip' by holding above the figure level earlier.





For now, there is also some resistance from the 50.0 retracement level of the swing move lower since 2018 @ 1.1595. But if buyers can break above that there is little in the way stopping the pair towards 1.1700 to 1.1800 levels potentially.





But as mentioned before, the euro long trade is getting crowded and amid the continued gains over the past few weeks, I would argue that there could be room for a pullback should the fundamentals and/or headlines allow for it.



