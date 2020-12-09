EURUSD falls below short-term floor support and test 38.2% retracement target

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

200 hour moving average also in play at 1.20716

The EURUSD has extended the trading range to the downside on a break of the short-term for support between 1.20948 and 1.2100 (see earlier post). 

200 hour moving average also in play at 1.20716_

The pair is now testing the 38.2% retracement at 1.20788.  A upward sloping trendline cuts across at 1.2075. The 200 hour moving average comes in at 1.20716.  A move below that cluster of support from 1.20716 to 1.20788 would be tilt the bias more to the downside with the 50% of the move up from the December 1 low as the next target at 1.20485.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose