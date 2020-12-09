EURUSD falls below short-term floor support and test 38.2% retracement target

200 hour moving average also in play at 1.20716









The pair is now testing the 38.2% retracement at 1.20788. A upward sloping trendline cuts across at 1.2075. The 200 hour moving average comes in at 1.20716. A move below that cluster of support from 1.20716 to 1.20788 would be tilt the bias more to the downside with the 50% of the move up from the December 1 low as the next target at 1.20485.