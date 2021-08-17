EURUSD falls to new lows for the day.
Technical Analysis
Cracks below the 200/100 hour MAsThe EURUSD is moving lower after cracking below its 200 and 100 hour MAs at 1.17626 and 1.17582 respectively.
The price low just reached 1.17444. The next target comes in at swing highs on the intraday chart near 1.17416 (see red numbered circles). A move below that level would target the 1.1724 area (other swing levels as the green numbered circles).
risk now would be a move back above the moving averages. Just ahead of that are swing levels between 1.1751 and 1.17566.