EUR/USD hovers around 1.1900 to start the day, what levels to look out for?

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | eurusd

EUR/USD buyers and sellers are battling for near-term control around 1.1900

EUR/USD H1 02-09
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
The pair is trading around the 1.1900 handle for the past few hours as sellers are trying to push a little more for near-term control, after having driven price down upon hitting the 1.2000 level in trading yesterday.

That likely prompted some heavy profit-taking in the pair, and so far the pullback isn't really leading to a major squeeze/reversal just yet.

To have a better sense of that, the key near-term levels in the pair are the ones to keep an eye out for in the sessions ahead.

For now, price action is centering around the 100-hour MA (red line) @ 1.1901 and that will be a key level to watch in European morning trade today.

Keep above that and buyers still keep near-term control but break below and the near-term bias in the pair will turn to being more neutral instead.

Further support is then seen closer to the 200-hour MA (blue line) @ 1.1858.

In the bigger picture, the 1.2000 level will likely continue to offer stern resistance in the pair - especially considering stretched positioning i.e. long euro, short dollar.

But I would argue that dips into 1.1700 and 1.1800 will be bought into considering that the dollar's outlook remains bleak, while the euro area recovery is still intact.

That said, a key risk will be the ECB taking a firmer stance in keeping pace with the Fed, should inflation data continue to sink in the manner that we saw yesterday here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose