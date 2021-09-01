EURUSD moves to a new session high





The move to the upside has also now taken the price back above the 61.8% retracement at 1.18146 of the move down from the July 30 high, and is testing a swing area between 1.1824 and 1.1830 (see green numbered circles).





The high price from yesterday stalled somewhat randomly at 1.18446. That is the next target on further upside. The 1.18507 to 1.18568 area is a another target area (see red numbered circles).



