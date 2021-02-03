EURUSD moves up to test downward sloping trend line

Modest bounce off key support.

The EURUSD tried but couldn't get below the old swing highs going back to September 1, 2020 and November 30, 2020 between 1.20027 and 1.2010. The low price extended to 1.20035 and has seeing a modest bounce into the NY afternoon session.









The price has move toward the topside downward sloping trendline. That trend line currently comes in at 1.20295. IF the the price can't get above that level and stay above, it would be a modest step in the bullish direction.











