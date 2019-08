New low reached at 1.10808

The EURUSD cracked below the earlier sesssion low at 1.10862 and scooted to a new session low at 1.10808. The price has bounced though and is back at the 1.1089 level as I type.





Nevertheless, the pair remains below the 1.1100-115 area which is home to April, May and July swing lows and the 61.8% of the August trading range (at 1.11115). Bearish.