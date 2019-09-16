EUR/USD slides lower in rising oil. What's next

HIgher oil prices hurt the eurozone's balance of payments

Europe imports most of its oil and rising oil on a supply shock is another negative for the already-struggling region. That's weighing on the euro as it falls 50 pips since the open.





The drop also puts the 50% retracement of the wild ECB move on Thursday.











Technicals have been a major driver in euro trading and I think the 1.1100 to 1.0950 range is where to watch. If the US launches any kind of attacks, look for more of a flight into the US dollar, with the euro being pulled down further.

