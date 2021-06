100 day MA at 1.2041

The EURUSD has been able to stay below the 100 day MA at 1.20405. Just above that is a swing area between 1.2051 and 1.2056. Technically, those are the risk levels that shorts would like for the price to stay below now.









The next targets are being approached at the 200 day MA at 1.19915 and a swing area between 1.19864 and 1.19943.