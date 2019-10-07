EURUSD stays in the range (and below 1.1000)
Technical Analysis
Sellers put a lid on the pair.
The EURUSD backed off from resistance against the 1.1000 earlier in the session. The high from last week, and the 61.8% of the trend move down from the September 18 high comes in near that natural resistance area.
The price decline is back to the 50% of the range since September 18 at 1.09769. A better area is down at the 100 hour MA at 1.09612 up to 1.09671. That is a swing area (see red numbered circles).
Compared to this morning's post (see HERE), the story remains the same technically, but the price action was moving toward resistance. Now, the resistance held and the price is moving back lower.