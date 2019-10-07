EURUSD stays in the range (and below 1.1000)

Sellers put a lid on the pair.

The EURUSD backed off from resistance against the 1.1000 earlier in the session. The high from last week, and the 61.8% of the trend move down from the September 18 high comes in near that natural resistance area.









The price decline is back to the 50% of the range since September 18 at 1.09769. A better area is down at the 100 hour MA at 1.09612 up to 1.09671. That is a swing area (see red numbered circles).



