EURUSD stays within the trading range from yesterday

Support at the 200 hour MA has held so far

The EURUSD has a trading range within the trading range from yesterday with an up and down price action (or down, up and down).









On the downside, the 200 hour moving average held support on a few attempts to the downside. That moving averages comes in at 1.17309. The low price has reached 1.17317 to 1.17326 so far. A break below would increase the bearish bias intraday with traders targeting the 100 hour moving average at 1.1717.



