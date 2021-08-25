EURUSD stays within the trading range from yesterday
Technical Analysis
Support at the 200 hour MA has held so far
The EURUSD has a trading range within the trading range from yesterday with an up and down price action (or down, up and down).
On the downside, the 200 hour moving average held support on a few attempts to the downside. That moving averages comes in at 1.17309. The low price has reached 1.17317 to 1.17326 so far. A break below would increase the bearish bias intraday with traders targeting the 100 hour moving average at 1.1717.
On the topside the rally in the London morning session did find sellers near the 38.2% and within a swing area between 1.1754 to 1.17595 (see post outlining that level yesterday).