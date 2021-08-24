EURUSD trades to new highs in early North American trading

Looking at the hourly chart, the next upside target comes between 1.1754 to 1.17594 area (see higher yellow area in the chart above). Within that range sits the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the July 30 high. That is a minimum hurdle to get to and through if the buyers are to start to take back more control. Be aware.





Earlier today, the price corrected lower and dipped back below the 200 hour moving average at 1.17297. However the price did stay above a swing area between 1.1723 and 1.17248. A move back below the 200 hour moving average would not be good for the buyers looking for more corrective upside price action.



