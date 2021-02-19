Four down days in a row for the S&P index. Longest losing streak this year
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index and Dow industrial average close marginally higher. Russell index surgesThe S&P index closed lower for the 4th consecutive day. That is the longest losing streak for the year
- S&P and NASDAQ post the 1st weekly loss in the 3 weeks
- NASDAQ and Dow industrial average have modest gains on the day
- Dow's 3rd straight weekly gain
- Russell 2000 index surges by 2.18%
- For the week, the Dow industrial average is the only gainer
a snapshot of the final numbers shows:
- S&P index -7.23 points or -0.18% at 3906.74. The high price reached 3930.41. The low price extended to 3903.07
- NASDAQ index rose 9.11 points or 0.07% at 13874.46. The high price reached 13985.58. The low price extended to 13842.60
- Dow industrial average rose 0.98% or less than 0.00% on the day at 31494.32. The high price reached 31647.53. The low extended to 31469.34
- Russell 2000 rose by 48.3 points or 2.18% at 2266.69. The high price reached to 2275.87. The low price extended to 2218.81
For the trading week:
- Dow industrial average gained 0.2%
- S&P index fell -0.25%
- NASDAQ index fell -1.08%
- Russell 2000 fell -0.99%
Year-to-date:
- Dow industrial average, +2.9%
- S&P index, +4.01%
- NASDAQ index, +7.65%
- Russell 2000, +14.6%
For the last 12 months:
- Dow, +7.31%
- S&P index +15.37%
- Nasdaq index +41.33%
- Russell 2000, +33.75%