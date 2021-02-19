Four down days in a row for the S&P index. Longest losing streak this year

NASDAQ index and Dow industrial average close marginally higher. Russell index surges

S&P and NASDAQ post the 1st weekly loss in the 3 weeks



NASDAQ and Dow industrial average have modest gains on the day



Dow's 3rd straight weekly gain



Russell 2000 index surges by 2.18%



For the week, the Dow industrial average is the only gainer

a snapshot of the final numbers shows:

S&P index -7.23 points or -0.18% at 3906.74. The high price reached 3930.41. The low price extended to 3903.07



NASDAQ index rose 9.11 points or 0.07% at 13874.46. The high price reached 13985.58. The low price extended to 13842.60



Dow industrial average rose 0.98% or less than 0.00% on the day at 31494.32. The high price reached 31647.53. The low extended to 31469.34

Russell 2000 rose by 48.3 points or 2.18% at 2266.69. The high price reached to 2275.87. The low price extended to 2218.81

For the trading week:

Dow industrial average gained 0.2%



S&P index fell -0.25%



NASDAQ index fell -1.08%



Russell 2000 fell -0.99%

Year-to-date:

Dow industrial average, +2.9%



S&P index, +4.01%



NASDAQ index, +7.65%



Russell 2000, +14.6%

For the last 12 months:

Dow, +7.31%

S&P index +15.37%



Nasdaq index +41.33%

Russell 2000, +33.75%

The S&P index closed lower for the 4th consecutive day. That is the longest losing streak for the year