GBP/JPY longs were the best FX trade this month

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | gbpjpy

A look at FX monthly performance and the chart

The pound was easily the best performer this month gaining 2.68% against the US dollar, followed by CAD and CHF. The yen was the laggard, down 0.45% and AUD was the only other G10 currency down against the dollar.

A big move in GBP/JPY came yesterday as the pair soared to the highest since 2018. It touched 156.07 in a 188 pip daily move. It's now facing the 2018 high of 156.61 and that's a huge resistance level on the chart:
A look at FX monthly performance and the chart
Equally impressive is that this chart is coming off a double bottom last year and has a clear target at 190.00. You would have to construct a narrative of a boom coming out of COVID in the UK and ongoing malaise in Japan but the BOE can shift its plans quickly and a few rate hikes could get us there over time.

This chart also looks much like the recent gold daily chart, which formed a similar double bottom, then briefly stumbled at resistance before busting through.

I like the trade in a lot of ways, but it's a 'buy on the break' trade not a 'buy and hope for a break'.

What do you think will be the best trade of June?

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose