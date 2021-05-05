GBPUSD chops up and down today and trades between technical levels

Trades below a swing area above and MAs below

The GBPUSD has been chopping up and down today (with the bias a little more up now). However, over the last 4 or so hours, the bias has shifted a little more to the upside, but with a technical ceiling that is limiting the move. That has created an intraday bias between technical support below and technical resistance above.









More specifically, the most recent swing low has found buyers against sideways/intertwining 100/200 hour MAs at 1.3890 to 1.3894.





On the topside, a swing area between 1.3924 to 1.39314 has put a lid on that area (see the red numbered circles)



So the battle is on as the "market" awaits the next shove (with a tilt to the upside now at least).