Tests swing area after earlier lows stalled ahead of the area

The GBPUSD is making a new session low in what has been a choppy up and down trading day.







The low has now reached a swing area (see yellow area) at 1.2174-78 (see green circles). A move below would look to the lower trend line at 1.2166 and the 50% midpoint of the move up from the August 12 low at 1.21614. The 100 bar MA on the 4-hour comes in at 1.21504.