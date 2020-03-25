GBPUSD pauses near 2016 low. Increases the levels importance going forward.

Old swing low at 1.1840

The GBPUSD snapback rally is finding some stall near the 1.1840 level ( see earlier post o utlining the key level). That is the swing low going back to 2016. Last week that what was taken out which then at the pair trading at the lowest level since 1985.









Drilling to the hourly chart, the price has traded above the 1.1840 level in trading today, but on that run higher failed, and when the price moved below earlier today, the market ran lower.







The rebound has found sellers near the level (the high reached 1.18446). We currently trade near the 1.1800 level.





The holding of that 2016 swing low is significant. Does it open the downside more again? Yes. Does it increase the 1.1840 level more significant as a risk/bias level? Yes. It would take a move above to tilt the bias higher.







