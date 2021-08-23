Gold breaks last week's highs and threatens $1800
Technical Analysis
Gold continues to shine
Gold has now nearly recovered from the two-day rout earlier this month. It's up $18 today to $1799 with most of the gains coming in the past few minutes.
The market is increasingly confident that Powell won't tip a taper at Jackson Hole on Friday, especially with the event going virtual due to a sharp rise in US covid cases.
The rally in gold is also part of a broader retracement lower in the US dollar and a bounce in commodities as the market begins to see a peak in this wave of covid. The larger question though is about the next variant and long-term drag from the virus.
For now though, the easy money will keep on flowing with some of it flowing into gold. Bitcoin is also having itself a wonderful run, up 3.3% today to $50,282.
Technically, gold has now cleared all the major hurdles before completing the full retracement to $1815. If it can get above $1830, the bulls would have some room to run.
As I wrote two weeks ago: there's no one left to sell gold and everyone already hates it. That's usually a sign that the bears are exhausted.