Gold breaks last week's highs and threatens $1800

Gold continues to shine





Gold has now nearly recovered from the two-day rout earlier this month. It's up $18 today to $1799 with most of the gains coming in the past few minutes.





The market is increasingly confident that Powell won't tip a taper at Jackson Hole on Friday, especially with the event going virtual due to a sharp rise in US covid cases.





The rally in gold is also part of a broader retracement lower in the US dollar and a bounce in commodities as the market begins to see a peak in this wave of covid. The larger question though is about the next variant and long-term drag from the virus.





For now though, the easy money will keep on flowing with some of it flowing into gold. Bitcoin is also having itself a wonderful run, up 3.3% today to $50,282.





Technically, gold has now cleared all the major hurdles before completing the full retracement to $1815. If it can get above $1830, the bulls would have some room to run.



