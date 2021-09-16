Gold falls toward swing support area/below the 50% midpoint





Technically looking at the daily chart, the price fell below its 200 hour moving average last week (green line in the chart above), and the corrective move higher yesterday found sellers against that moving average level.





Today, the prices started to move to the downside side away from that moving average and buyers quickly turned to sellers. The price has moved to a low of $1745.44. That did take the price below a swing area in the $1754-$1765 range. However the price has since rebounded back within that trading range. It will take a shove below it again to push the price further in the downside direction.





The move to the downside also had the pair fall below the 50% midpoint of the range since the March 16 low (that's the range for the 2021 calendar year as well). That level comes in at $1763.77.



