Gold nears the August low as the break lower crystallizes

Gold down $30





Everyone was watching the wedge in gold and we all watched it break on Monday but it bounced late in the day and stabilized yesterday above $1900. Today it's crumbled to a new low since August in a $31 drop.





The last layer of short-term support is the August low and were barely hanging onto that.





Everything that has been working isn't working anymore and gold has been a spectacular performer since March.







There are real fears creeping in about a spike in the virus in the coming months.





